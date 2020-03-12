Global  

'Wash Hands' sign: Skywriter's good hygiene plea amid coronavirus

A skywriter in Sydney, Australia, delivered a message on good hygiene — "WASH HANDS" — from the sky above.

Medical experts around the globe recommend washing one's hands with soap and water as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

