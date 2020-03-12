Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: ARMK, PFG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Aramark's Chief Executive Officer, John J.

Zillmer, made a $1.03M buy of ARMK, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $25.82 a piece.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag ARMK even cheaper than Zillmer did, with shares changing hands as low as $20.82 in trading on Thursday -- that's 19.4% below Zillmer's purchase price.

Aramark is trading down about 19.9% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Zillmer made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.49M shares at a cost of $42.68 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Daniel Gelatt bought $999,823 worth of Principal Financial Group, buying 28,148 shares at a cost of $35.52 each.

Principal Financial Group is trading off about 11.4% on the day Thursday.

Investors have the opportunity to bag PFG at a price even lower than Gelatt did, with the stock trading as low as $31.70 at last check today which is 10.8% below Gelatt's purchase price.