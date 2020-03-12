Global  

Pereira out for season with ACL injury

Pereira out for season with ACL injury

Pereira out for season with ACL injury

Leicester City have confirmed Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Tweets about this

Darbejia

Farouq RT @SkySportsPL: Leicester City have confirmed Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.… 41 minutes ago

keenny_dudu

Keenny Kenduma RT @goal: Brendan Rodgers has also confirmed that Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injur… 51 minutes ago

RhodyFoxes

Rhode Island Foxes ⚓️🦊 RT @RobTannerLCFC: Bad news from #LCFC. Pereira our for the season after ACL injury suffered in tackle with Grealish on Monday. Maddison ou… 1 hour ago

ProximaJornada1

Próxima Jornada RT @ProximaJornada1: Brendan Rodgers confirms that Ricardo Pereira is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. 🎙 Rodgers: “You’v… 2 hours ago

itsdanyelaa

Danii 🤡 RT @Football__Tweet: Leicester City have confirmed that: 🤕 Ricardo Pereira is out for the season with an ACL injury. 🤕 James Maddison is o… 3 hours ago


Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday [Video]Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday

Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday The Golden State Warriors star will play against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Curry shared his enthusiasm with his fans on Twitter. Stephen..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Pearson: Deulofeu to miss rest of season [Video]Pearson: Deulofeu to miss rest of season

Watford manager Nigel Pearson says Gerard Deulofeu is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in their shock win over Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57Published

