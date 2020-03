NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

ASSOCIATION TONIGHT'S GAMETONIGHT'S HAS BEEN POSTPONED."BASKETBALL FANS WENT CRAZYONLINE OVERNIGHT AFTER THE NBAANNOUNCED IT HAS SUSPENDED ITSSEASON INDEFINITELY!

THISAFTER RUDY GOBERTFROM THE UTAH JAZZ TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS..JUST MOMENTS BEFORE TIP- OFF...IN OKLAHOMA.ESPN IS REPORTING NURSES HAVEFINISHED TESTING THE REST OFTHE TEAM..PLAYERS WILL BE STAYING AT THEARENA AND WILL NOT BE FLYINGBACK TO UTAH.THE NBA WILL USE THE TIME OFFTO DETERMINE THE NEXT STEPS.A LOT OF PEOPLE FOCUSING ON THETIMING OFGOBERT'S DIAGNOSIS - ONMONDAY HE TOUCHED ALL OF THEREPORTER'S MICROPHONES AS AJOKE AFTER BEING ASKED ABOUT"THE CORONA-VIRUS".THE NBA...NOT THE ONLY SPORTSORGANIZATION TO ANNOUNCE