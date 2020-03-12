Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

NOTE TO EDITORS: RESENDING WITH ADDITIONAL MATERIAL OF INTER MILAN VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF DANIELE RUGANI; JUVENTUS AND INTER MILAN STADIUMS; FILE OF INTER AND JUVENTUS TRAINING SHOWS: AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

FILE OF JUVENTUS TEAM TRAINING (2 SHOTS) STORY: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani said he was fine on Thursday (March 12), shortly after his club said he had tested positive for coronavirus, the first player in Serie A to do so.

The Turin side are one of Europe's biggest clubs with a squad that includes five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently in his native Madeira.

"You've read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who's worried about me, I'm fine," Rugani said on Twitter.

"I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction!

Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us." Rugani, who is not a regular first team player, has made seven appearances this season, including two in February.

He was on the bench for Sunday's game against Inter Milan.

A source close to Juventus said the entire squad will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, meaning they would not be able to face Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on March 17.

Inter, meanwhile, have suspended all competitive activities until further notice after facing Juve in a 2-0 defeat on Sunday.

