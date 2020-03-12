Global  

Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation

Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation

Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says three first-team players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

'This is insane' - Piers Morgan issues coronavirus verdict after Leicester City update

'This is insane' - Piers Morgan issues coronavirus verdict after Leicester City updateLeicester City news: Good Morning Britain host weighs in on the debate after it was revealed by...
Leicester Mercury - Published

'Bad dream' - Leicester City fans react as Brendan Rodgers reveals coronavirus fears

'Bad dream' - Leicester City fans react as Brendan Rodgers reveals coronavirus fearsRodgers says three players have been self-isolating after showing some symptoms of the virus
Leicester Mercury - Published


Tweets about this

joa252

Joa Gallagher 💙⚽️ @ChelseaCF7 Rodgers confirmed three players have been tested & are self isolation 16 seconds ago

obatrealmad

obat cipriani RT @BenDinnery: Ricardo Pereira has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured ACL. James Maddison is also i… 1 minute ago

NoltonColes

Nolton Coles RT @ThatChris1209: Hearing that Brendan Rodgers has three envelopes containing the names of the Leicester players in self-isolation 3 minutes ago

atndaily

Africa Today News, New York Three Leicester City players have self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus and “have been kept away from… https://t.co/t9kKiZHalI 3 minutes ago

MarkAlaydrus

@MarkAlaydrus16 RT @LivEchoLFC: BREAKING: Brendan Rodgers confirms three Leicester City players are in self-isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms h… 7 minutes ago

vabrighton

Brighton Mutizira RT @nickmangwana: ''Three Leicester City first-team players have self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus and "have been kept aw… 13 minutes ago

theflugame1

theflugame graphics RT @433: Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Three Leicester City players are self-isolating after showing symptoms of coronavirus. https://… 15 minutes ago

BlueFoxNews

BlueFoxNews Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers confirms three Leicester City players in self-quarantine over coronavirus… https://t.co/VFKmQ5ONci 16 minutes ago

