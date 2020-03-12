Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Everything up in the air in Spain'

'Everything up in the air in Spain'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:15s - Published < > Embed
'Everything up in the air in Spain'

'Everything up in the air in Spain'

Spanish football journalist Dermot Corrigan explains the incredible events at Real Madrid and how coronavirus is effecting life in Spain.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain suspends air traffic from Italy over coronavirus

The Spanish government said Tuesday it was suspending all air traffic from Italy for two weeks over...
IndiaTimes - Published

Israel adds five countries to coronavirus air travel restrictions

Israel on Wednesday ordered travelers arriving from Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Switzerland...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

moonNamTae

𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐨 𝐔𝐰𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐨 ; ˢᵏᵃˣᵒᵍᵘˢ The situation in Spain is getting worse, but we hope we can get over this. We have more than 3000 cases of infectio… https://t.co/phBIKVIsKJ 5 minutes ago

adamfcosmith

FJA🇪🇸🇨🇴 RT @matthewbennett: Spain should shut everything down, now. Coronavirus is not under control here. 13 minutes ago

ateezwrId

우영’s heart yan⁸🦋 even though I’m going to a us leg ateez leaving Spain makes me sad they worked so hard and everything I just hate t… https://t.co/yngR4mtlTh 23 minutes ago

Upasana_Dutta98

Upasana Dutta RT @Yascha_Mounk: Italy today: * Whole country in lockdown * Hospitals completely overwhelmed * Doctors forced to decide which patients ge… 26 minutes ago

SamTalksTesla

Sam 📈 @GankPwnt Everything being shut down here in Spain now, schools closing etc. Not the right time to plan any travel.… https://t.co/gXHVPs6Fdd 26 minutes ago

Farshindi57

L'arabe du placard Spain has fewer cases than France and yet, everything is already closed, the schools in Madrid, the prado, the football stadiums, etc. 28 minutes ago

RossettaStonex

Rossetta Stone RT @RossettaStonex: In Spain everything paralyzed and in mandatory quarantine. Are you ok in LA ? @Stana_Katic @AbsentiaSeries Everything… 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disgusting plane bathroom sign tells fliers to wash hands with bottled water [Video]Disgusting plane bathroom sign tells fliers to wash hands with bottled water

A passenger on a three-hour Ryanair flight from Stansted, United Kingdom, to Alicante, Spain, filmed a filthy lavatory without running water. A sign on the bathroom floor read: "Please use water bottle..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:25Published

Air Canada Boeing 767 lands safely following engine failure [Video]Air Canada Boeing 767 lands safely following engine failure

On Monday, Air Canda's Toronto-bound Flight 837 had to request an emergency landing almost immediately after taking off from the Barajas International Airport in Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.