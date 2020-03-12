Global  

3 Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq

A spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve said more than 15 small rockets hit the Taji base Wednesday evening local time.

3 People Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq

3 People Killed In Attack On Military Base In IraqWatch VideoMultiple outlets report three people are dead after a rocket attack on a military base in...
Newsy - Published

Iraq base attack: US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed fighters

They follow a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq that killed two Americans and a British...
BBC News - Published


TehranDC

Hossein Ghazanfari RT @leloveluck: Another wave of rockets has hit Camp Taji, the Iraqi military base where 3 coalition troops were killed this week. This tim… 13 minutes ago

2mstephane

Stéphane, Dr Congo RT @BorisJohnson: It is with deep sadness that I learned that a UK soldier was killed in the attack at the Taji military base last night. M… 19 minutes ago

DJNewlandsesq

D.J.Newlands, esq. RT @JayneDWales: A British soldier killed in a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq has been named as 26yo Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon… 40 minutes ago

ronaldrainier

Ronald RT @rapplerdotcom: This comes 3 days after American and British military personnel were killed in a similar attack, the deadliest thus far.… 1 hour ago

AKParti_Yeniden

AKParti-Yeniden RT @DailySabah: LATEST — Barrage of rockets has hit Iraqi military base where US, UK troops were killed earlier this week, Iraqi security o… 1 hour ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler This comes 3 days after American and British military personnel were killed in a similar attack, the deadliest thus… https://t.co/pOtjClaAwV 1 hour ago

The14News

The-14 News RT @RStatecraft: An attack this week on an Iraqi base that killed two U.S. service members, and the U.S. military response, should serve as… 1 hour ago


US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq [Video]

US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq

US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq The strikes were in response to a rocket attack on coalition forces in Camp Taji, Iraq. Two U.S. service members were killed in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack [Video]

British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
