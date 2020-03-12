Global  

Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations

Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations
Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations
Carnival’s Princess Cruises to shut down for two months due to coronavirus

Carnival’s Princess Cruises to shut down for two months due to coronavirusXinhua/Wu Xiaoling via Getty Images Carnival Corporation has announced that it’s suspending...
Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days

MIAMI (AP) — Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last...
Princess Cruises Suspend Operations Amid Coronavirus [Video]Princess Cruises Suspend Operations Amid Coronavirus

As the Grand Princess cruise ship was docked at the Port of Oakland for the fourth day, Princess Cruises announced it is suspending operations until at least May due to the coronavirus. Anne Makovec..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:15Published

Princess Cruises To Pause Operations [Video]Princess Cruises To Pause Operations

The cruise lines made the announcement after President Trump announced a travel ban to Europe. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:01Published

