YouTuber creates electromagnetic pulse device that can disable household tech

A YouTuber from Maryland, USA created an electromagnetic device that can stop the electronic frequency of household objects.

Footage captured on February 22 shows how anybody can make this device, accompanied by an explanation of how the tool works.

The filmer explained: "I run a science and engineering YouTube channel called 'Miller's Planet', where I build stuff and talk about science topics.

"In this video, I build a high-frequency emp (electromagnetic pule) jammer out of capacitors, copper wiring, and an AC pulse generator."

