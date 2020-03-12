Global  

Three Square continues to supply food in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Grocery stores across the valley have been limiting the number of supplies in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Three Square food bank wants you to know if you are need of food it is fully stocked up on supplies.

