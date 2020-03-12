Global  

Old Sacramento St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Festivities Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The St.

Patrick’s Day parade and activities planned in Old Sacramento this weekend have been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

