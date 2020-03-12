Old Sacramento St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Festivities Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Patrick’s Day parade and activities planned in Old Sacramento this weekend have been canceled over coronavirus concerns.



Recent related videos from verified sources Airports Quiet As Coronavirus Concerns Mount In a matter of hours, travel from Europe to the US is being restricted. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:44Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade New York leaders are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large gatherings. This has led to the postponing of several events, including the city’s wildly popular St... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:24Published 5 hours ago