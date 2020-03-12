Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scarlett Johansson feels Black Widow is being released at the right time

Scarlett Johansson feels Black Widow is being released at the right time

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Scarlett Johansson feels Black Widow is being released at the right time

Scarlett Johansson feels Black Widow is being released at the right time

Scarlett Johansson believes that 'Black Widow' is being released at the right time because of the increased presence of female heroes on screen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Gets Action-Packed New Trailer!

Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow film has a brand new trailer! The film follows Natasha Romanoff...
Just Jared - Published

'Black Widow' Trailer: Florence Pugh as Yelena, Taskmaster get right attention in Scarlett Johansson's film

The new trailer of 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role is out. The film...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Scarlett Johansson feels Black Widow is being released at the right time #ScarlettJohansson #BlackWidow #IronMan2… https://t.co/cbaBNnHQDD 47 minutes ago

AayuJourno

Aayush Sharma 🏳️‍🌈 After facing a lot of backlash for the film's release, #BlackWidow star Scarlett Johansson reveals why this is the… https://t.co/GHTZT7yecZ 1 hour ago

IBTimes

Intl. Business Times The movie will hit theaters on May 1, 2020 https://t.co/8zjJndC7CQ 5 hours ago

galgadot_news

Gal Gadot news Scarlett Johansson Feels 'Black Widow' Would Not Have Been 'Substantial' 5 Years Ago - International Business Times… https://t.co/E6ctw7w9TB 10 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Scarlett Johansson feels Black Widow is being released at the right time - Scarlett Johansson believes that 'Black… https://t.co/yxnksLMW7j 20 hours ago

Subh_SiNhA_

श्री SuBHअम sinha RT @TheHinduCinema: Said #ScarlettJohansson: "I hope that #BlackWidow continues pushing that boundary, so that we can actually have more fe… 1 day ago

entertainm2019

Entertainment News 2019 Scarlett Johansson feels the ‘Black Widow’ movie wouldn't have been possible 10 years ago https://t.co/RK5ucWzqZt… https://t.co/JojtE1Mby4 1 day ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa Scarlett Johansson feels ‘Black Widow’ is being released at the right time https://t.co/Qm89LEknfg https://t.co/Gfug8sDXbV 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

TikTok user perfectly emulates Scarlett Johansson [Video]TikTok user perfectly emulates Scarlett Johansson

A South African woman is being called Scarlett Johansson’s “twin” after going viral for emulating many of the movie star’s most famous roles. Kaylee Petrus, a TikTok user from Cape Town, shared..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:36Published

Black Widow Movie (2020) - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz [Video]Black Widow Movie (2020) - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz

Marvel Studios' Black Widow - Final Trailer

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.