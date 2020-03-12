California officials urge limited to no attendance at major events 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:45s - Published California officials urge limited to no attendance at major events Concerns over the coronavirus have spurred Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials to recommend postponing or cancelling large gatherings in California. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this