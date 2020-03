Cinemacon 2020 in Las Vegas canceled due to coronavirus concerns 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published The coronavirus is canceling another big event in the Las Vegas valley.

Cinemacon 2020 in Las Vegas canceled due to coronavirus concerns ANOTHER BIG EVENT HERE IN LASVEGAS...CINEMA-CON ANNOUNCING ONTWITTER...GLOBAL OUTBREAKS WILL MAKE ITIMPOSSIBLE FOR THE ORGANIZATIONTO PUT ON THE TYPE OF SHOWATTENDEES HAVE COME TO EXPECT.THE MOVIE CONFERENCE WASSUPPOSED TO TAKE PLACE MARCH30TH THROUGH APRIL 2ND ATCAESARS PALACE.OVER THE LAST COUPLE OFWEEKS...NEARLY A DOZEN CONFERENCES HAVEBEEN EITHER CANCELLED ORPOSTPONED..THAT INCLUDES THE NATIONALASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS SETTO TAKE PLACE IN APRIL.FOR A FULL LIST OF EVENTS THATHAVE BEEN CANCELLED AND OTHERTHAT ARE STILL HAPPENING, HEADTO OUR WEBSITE, KTNV DOT COM.







