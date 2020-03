WAC game at The Orleans in Las Vegas postponed 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:38s - Published WAC game at The Orleans in Las Vegas postponed A women's college basketball game scheduled to happen at the Orleans has been postponed after a person affiliated with either CSUB or Grand Canyon University was taken to a Las Vegas valley hospital to be examined for coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WAC game at The Orleans in Las Vegas postponed GAME HAPPENING AT THE ORLEANSHOTEL HAS BEEN POSTPONED ...AFTER A PERSON AFFILIATED WITHEITHER C-S-U-B OR GRAND CANYONUNIVERSITY WAS TAKEN TO A LOCALHOSPITAL TO BE EXAMINED FORCORONAVIRUS..BOTH TEAMS ARE AFFILIATED WITH"THE WESTERN ATHLETICCONFERENCE"..THE LEAGUES COMMISSIONERTELLING A REPORTER FROM OURSISTER STATION IN BAKERSFIELDTHE PERSON DID NOT ENTER THEARENA..HE ALSO SAYS HE HAS NEVER SEENANYTHING LIKE THIS..0:24 THIS IS OBVIOUSLYSOMETHING THAT ISNATIONWIDE..IN THAT LAST 6 OR 7HOURSOFFICIALS NOW PLAN TO MEET TODECIDE IF THE TOURNAMENT WILLCONTINUE.AS MANY PEOPLE ARE BEINGMONITORED FOR CORONAVIRUS INTHE VA





