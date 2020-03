Officials put coronavirus into perspective

WITH NEW DEVELOPMENTS COMINGOUT, GOVERNOR GRETCHENWHITMER--AND MID-MICHIGAN HEALTHPROFESSIONALS SAY IT'S IMPORTANTTO PUTTHINGS IN PERSPECTIVE.FOX 47'S RACHEL SWEET EXPLAINS.MANY PEOPLE AT COSTCO WEREPANICKING PICKING UP ITEMS AFTERTHE STATE OF EMERGENCY GOVERNORGRETCHEN WHITMER ANNOUNCED ONTUESDAY -- DR. DALE JACKSON OFSPARROW HOSPITAL SAYSTHAT YOU DON'T NEED TO DO THAT."STOCKING UP YOUR REFRIDGERATORAND ALL THAT STUFF WE NORMALLYDO WHEN COLD AND FLUSEASON IS COMING." BUTTED TO "THAT'S OK ANYTHING BEYOND THATWERE NOT EXPECTING ANAPOCALYPSE."MENTAL HEALTH THERAPISTELIZABETH ALLEN SAYS TO NOT LETTHIS PANDEMIC HURT YOUR MENTALHEALTH."REALLY JUST FOCUSING ON ONE ORTWO TRUSTED RESOUCRES." "ITBECOMES -- IT'S EASY TO BECOMINGOBESSED WIHT FINDING OUT WHAT'SHAPPENING IN ITALY AND SOMEONESCOUSIN LIVES IN ITALY AND WHATHAPPEND TO THEM?

YOU CAN SORT OFBEGIN TO LIVE YOUR LIFE AS IFYOU HAVE CORONAVIRUS"ALLEN SAYS SHE'S BEEN TELLINGHER CLIENTS IT'S NATURAL TO BEAFRAID AND TO HAVE ANXIETY ABOUTTHEVIRUS - BUT IT IS NOT THE ONLYOPTION."I DO HAVE A NUMBER OF CLIENTSWHO ARE GOING HOME NOW - THEYARE MICHIGAN STATE STUDENTS..." BUTTED TOO "SO WE MADE APLAN." BUTTED "HAVING THATSAFTEY PLAN IN PLACE FOR WHATYOU'REGOING TO DO WHEN THOSE ANXIOUSTHOUGHTS THOSE INTRUSIVETHAT WAS RACHEL SWEET REPORTING.RIGHT NOW THREE PEOPLE ARE BEINGTESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS ININGHAM COUNTY.THERE ARE TWO CONFIRMED CASES IN