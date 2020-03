Some Tucson events to continue while others cancel over coronavirus concerns

DETAILS ON WHO THAT GROUP ISAND WHAT THE REASONING BEHINDCONTINUING IS.

VERONICA?THE SPRING STREET FAIR ISSCHEDULED TO START MARCH 20THAT'S EIGHT DAYS FROM TODAY.THE EVENT LASTS AN ENTIREWEEKEND AND DESPITE THETUCSON FESTIVAL OF BOOKS BEINGCANCELED EARLIER THIS WEEK,ORGANIZERS SAY THIS ONE ISSTILL GOING ON.

EVENTORGANIZERS SAID ON AVERAGETHEY SEE ROUGHLY 75- THOUSANDPEOPLE (PER DAY AT THE STREETFAIR.

THE EVENT HAS ROUGLY 300ARTISTS FROM ALL ACROSS THECOUNTRY COME TO TUCSON.ORGANIZERS SAID THEY MADE THEDECISION TO CONTINUE WITH THEFAIR DESPITE WHAT HAPPENEDWITH THE BOOK FAIR BECAUSETHEIR SITUATION WAS COMPLETELYDIFFERENT.

THEY SAID UNLIKETHE BOOK FAIR THEY HAVE (NOTHAD ANY CANCELATIONS FROMARTISTS -- UP UNTIL YESTERDAY-- AND THEY STILL HAVE AWAITLIST OF DIFFERENT ARTISTSTRYING TO COME.

ASIDE FROMTHAT -- THEY ADDED THEY DOPLAN ON STEPPING UP SAFETYMEASURES.

MONIQUEVALLERY/FOURTH AVENUEMERCHANTS ASSOCIATION "WE'VEADDED MORE BEST PRACTICES THATWE'VE ALREADY BEEN DOING.

WEHAVE HAND WASHING STATIONS, WEHAVE HAND SANITIZING STATIONS,WE'RE GOING TO ADD SIGNAGE TOTHOSE THINGS.

WE WANT TO STILLPRODUCE A SAFE SHOW FOR OURGUESTS AND OUR PARTNERS COMINGIN." VALLERY ADDED THEY AREKEEPING IN CLOSE CONTACT WITHCITY AND COUNTY HEALTH LEADERSAS WELL AS THE C-D-C.

THESPRING STREET FAIR ISN'T THEONLY EVENT WITH ORGANIZERSCHOOSING TO CONTINUE -- THESAINT PATRICKS DAY PARADEEVENT ORGANIZERS SENT OUT ARELEASE YESTERDAY SAYING THEYALSO PLAN TO CONTINUE DESPITEOTHER EVENTS AROUND THECOUNTRY CANCELING.

ORGANIZERSSAID THERE WILL BE HANDWASHING AND HAND SANITIZINGSTATIONS AT THE PARADE --WHICH IS SET FOR SUNDAY, MARCH15TH.

REPORTING LIVE FROMFOURTH AVENUE, VERONICAACOSTA, KGUN NINE ON YOURSIDE.THIS MORNING...WE'RE TAKING A