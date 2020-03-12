Rehabilitated turtles get back to the ocean

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE CAN BE FOUND IN EDIT 3172-USA-TURTLE/UGC SHOWS: TALBOT ISLAND, JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (MARCH 3, 2020) (PITTSBURGH ZOO & PPG AQUARIUM - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY PITTSBURGH ZOO & PPG AQUARIUM) 1.

VARIOUS OF RELEASE OF TURTLES STORY: Three rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtles from the Pittsburgh Zoo and eleven green sea turtles from the Greensboro Science Center and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences made it back home to the ocean on Tuesday (March 3) in Talbot Island, Florida, United States.

Every year in the fall or early winter, the Zoo takes in rescued sea turtles through their Sea Turtle Second Chance Program.

