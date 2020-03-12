Global  

Some companies are paying their employees to take a vacation each year

Many Americans end each year without taking all their vacation time.

In fact, one in eight use up only a quarter of their personal time off, according to Bankrate.com.

There are many reasons why workers do not take a vacation.

A big one is affordability.

But some companies are now paying their workers to go on a trip.

