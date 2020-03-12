Some companies are paying their employees to take a vacation each year 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:36s - Published Some companies are paying their employees to take a vacation each year Many Americans end each year without taking all their vacation time. In fact, one in eight use up only a quarter of their personal time off, according to Bankrate.com. There are many reasons why workers do not take a vacation. A big one is affordability. But some companies are now paying their workers to go on a trip. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Colen Evans @appabend451 Many are in fact ARE paying customers. Some of these companies still don't give a***anyways and will ignore their complaint. 13 hours ago yvt⁷ ₁₃ @lesbjk The craziest thing is that as a healthcare worker the majority of my time is actually fighting insurance co… https://t.co/xNwzTPg1iR 16 hours ago mikelf All the big companies move their headquarter overseas to avoid paying USA taxes & keep the bulk of their money outs… https://t.co/597r28qgR5 1 day ago 🎵🎧VaPeTaSiA👻🥳 @fohmilton I think it's beautiful that some companies are paying for two weeks for their employees to stay home whi… https://t.co/kynVCxiAM7 1 day ago No to Joe @TheFormer03 @BrandohBrando @PinacoNutta @rightbrainkurt @Ilhan hell, America still has companies using prison labo… https://t.co/yrqKOQwY1b 1 day ago Sue @HammondPhil2007 Perhaps dropping free nursery places for 4yr olds to 3yr olds has also pushed women back into work… https://t.co/Hm8mPRbnz0 1 day ago John Gavin @WesBEnterprise Btw, there's lot of companies in the energy space still paying high yields with excellent coverage.… https://t.co/PVUyTu2E4t 1 day ago Mokoro Stephen @Joshoketch1 The problem is that some Kenyans want to appear smarter enough to abscond their citizen responsibiliti… https://t.co/sjREJazGmU 1 day ago