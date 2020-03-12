All Eyes on the Fed for Gold Price’s Next Push Higher

Lawrence Lepard @neutronjohnny Because market will only rally on policy response which is to print fiat until their eyes bleed. Fi… https://t.co/0koOGsM3xd 4 hours ago

AngelOfLove RT @ali_ducharme: @SamStewartAU Roflmao Sam, our generation can talk about more than that***while the poor & middle class are hoarding T… 14 hours ago

Lady Justice Ali Catra @SamStewartAU Roflmao Sam, our generation can talk about more than that***while the poor & middle class are hoar… https://t.co/gHgn2128Mo 14 hours ago

🐚 ShellRoseG33 RT @Vintage0Antique: #sale price - was £125 ~ now £100 ~ free U.K. delivery ~ global shipping is available ~ Antique Wise Gold Owls Red Gre… 14 hours ago

Mike Jansen Global monetary reset is happening in front of our eyes, right now and right here. https://t.co/jzwn42FwXo 19 hours ago

andromeda RT @MetalNRGplc: #MNRG #Gold #Exploration Gold - All eyes on $1696 ▪️Gold prices remain positive above March 2013 top ▪️The year 2013 high… 20 hours ago

Trevor King #sale price - was £125 ~ now £100 ~ free U.K. delivery ~ global shipping is available ~ Antique Wise Gold Owls Red… https://t.co/dZpQcp5mc2 1 day ago