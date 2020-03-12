S&P 500 Analyst Moves: COP

Global  

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, ConocoPhillips is now the #34 analyst pick, moving up by 11 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, ConocoPhillips is lower by about 55.6%.




