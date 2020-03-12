Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parents Spray Children With Disinfectant As Coronavirus Fear Spreads

Parents Spray Children With Disinfectant As Coronavirus Fear Spreads

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Parents Spray Children With Disinfectant As Coronavirus Fear Spreads

Parents Spray Children With Disinfectant As Coronavirus Fear Spreads

Parents with children at two Tennessee schools are taking extra precautions after it was revealed a district employee came in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.