Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

President Trump’s leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

scuethics

Markkula Center for Applied Ethics RT @DavidDeCosse: Jesuit-educated and top US government public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci shows what it means to be a leader and a p… 17 hours ago

cboesib

Scott Bauer @realDonaldTrump Soooo Dr. Trump - should we believe you or Dr. Fauci? The best Quality of a leader is to acknowle… https://t.co/JUVJGRDmBQ 19 hours ago

Jeff_Leader

Jeff Leader RT @gorskon: Welp...what are the odds that Fauci will be fired soon? I predict he’ll be out by the end of the month. The arrogant incompete… 19 hours ago

DavidDeCosse

David DeCosse, Director of Religious Ethics Jesuit-educated and top US government public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci shows what it means to be a leader a… https://t.co/9P2eaUJHIc 21 hours ago

mblanos

Michael Blanos Anthony Fauci undercuts Trump on the flu and other coronavirus assertions The coronavirus task force leader didn’t… https://t.co/iJtKq6Yrxv 21 hours ago

Badgetten2

Lula ❤️ RT @Badgetten2: The republicans are not interested in the truth they just want to please dear leader asshole Trump. Dr. Redfield, Dr. Fau… 1 day ago

Badgetten2

Lula ❤️ The republicans are not interested in the truth they just want to please dear leader asshole Trump. Dr. Redfield,… https://t.co/gSMMUB9XrI 1 day ago

LindaWa53201017

Linda Waldron @JessicaTarlov jessica are listening to Dr. Fauci he makes sense about the Coronavirus so stop your bashing if Pres… https://t.co/24I8t4tB7B 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We really need honesty': Dems on coronavirus response [Video]'We really need honesty': Dems on coronavirus response

Democratic Representatives Gerry Connolly and Stephen Lynch on Wednesday at the House Oversight Committee hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus, said the comments about the outbreak by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’ [Video]Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’

A Fox Business host opined that criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak was just “impeachment all over again.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.