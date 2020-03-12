Global  

Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Rings

Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Rings

Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Rings

David Alan is a 25 year master jeweler and he stopped by to share some knowledge with us.

Join him as he breaks down and critiques the trends defining the world of luxury rings.

He looks at the rings of some of today's biggest celebrities, including Tyler, the Creator, Timothee Chalamet, Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, Swae Lee, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Jaden Smith, A$AP Ferg, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Nick Jonas, Future and more.

Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Wedding Rings [Video]

Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Wedding Rings

Master jeweler David Alan came by to break down and critique the trends defining the world of luxury wedding rings. He looks at the wedding bands of some of today's biggest celebrities, including..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 14:32Published
