Pro Chefs Bake Muffins without Measuring Ingredients
- [Corey] Hello!- Hi![laughs]- What are we doing, Corey?- [Corey] You're going to make a recipeeyeballing the measurements.- Like, we don't get cup measures?- [Corey] No.- Teaspoon measures?- [Corey] No.- Anything?- [ Corey] No.- Wow.- Oh, just no measuring spoons?- [Corey] Yeah.- Great.[upbeat music]- Can I use the muffin tin?- So I can't go like this?I have to go...- [Corey] You have to pour it.- Out of the bag?- [Corey] You have to go out of the bagand pour it.- Okay.- Oh, I get the recipe!- You get the recipe, you'rejust eyeballing everything.- Oh my God, that changes everything.[upbeat music ends]Wow, is this one of our recipes?- This is like the old time days.Like, back in the day, they,like, a cup was a cup,and peoples' cups were different,and then you had to, like, figure it out.- Um, so this isgonna be fun.- [Corey] Are you precise withmeasurements when you cook?- Well we're baking.It looks different.It's kind of the one time you do kind ofhave to be precise with certain things.- At home, I freestyle, but,I spend 40 hours a daymeasuring things on a scale.- [Corey] 40 hours a day?- A week.- The last time I bakedsomething was maybe, like,five years ago.I do not bake, ever.- Okay, so I used to have ajob where I had to measure,I had to weigh out cheesefor cheese plates at a restaurant,and you had to measure out,like, one ounce portionsof each cheese, and there was, like,a soft, semi soft, and a hard,and by the end of it, Icould weigh that [beep]to the gram, essentially,without the use of anything.So,lets hope that servesme in some way today.- All right, so todaywe're gonna make somecornbread muffins with maple butter.- First and foremost,I don't like cornbread.- Skipping the maplebutter, we can do that afterwe throw these in the oven.Which I'm assuming, we're gonna do.- "Preheat the oven to 375."So we gotta guess that too?I put my hand in there or something?- My oven is preheated to 375.- Is the oven already on?I see.Very important to read the whole recipebefore you start cooking,not only when you arebeing challenged to do so.- Yeah, so I'm just gonnaeyeball this together, here.I'm thinking I'm goingto use the muffin tin,just as like a good, rough indicator.- It's not cheating!I'm using the toolsthat we're given to me.- The dry ingredients, so it's one cupof yellow corn meal.- "Sift cornmeal."Need a sifter.Okay, here we go.I hate this [beep].- All right, so I need a cup.So, one thing I'm terribleat is spacial relationships.And volumes.- I have no idea how muchthis actually weighs,but it looks pretty close to a cup.- Probably a one cup.- I'm going to say this lookslike about a quarter cup,so I am gonna use four of these.[jazzy drums]- I think these are each half a cup,so I think that's about one cup.- I care more about the ratios of things.Like, I care more aboutthe ratio of dry to liquidthan I do about, like, measuring to a cup.- That works, I like this.Okay, flour.Oops, more than a cup.This is great, this ishow we should do it all.- Okay, equal parts cornmeal and flour.- Add a quarter cup of this.[ragtime piano music][laughs]I'm just on the vaudeville thing now, so.- So what is a quarter cup of sugar?This kind of looks like a quarter cup,so we're gonna go with that.This is salt!Oh, my God!- Quarter cup.[noncommittal noise]- Put that in thelanding zone right there.Little quarter cup.Yeah, right there.- A tablespoon of baking powder.I think I can figure it out.[hums thoughtfully]- We're just going to guess.- Tablespoon.- Maybe, should I do the hand?- One,two,and a half.- One tablespoon, added.- Quarter teaspoon of salt.So I'm just gonna do one little pinch.- Salt.- Bam!- This, I don't care as much about.And it should just taste good.- And that's all our dry stuff.- Whisking dry ingredientsactually takes longerthan you think, this is acommon thing people mess up.Give it a minute.- Here, first we'll do the mix-o,and then we'll do the sift-o.[humming]- So now, sifting.Oops.[yells]- Don't really want to siftthese, because I don't...You know?If they're not gonna be perfect,they're not gonna be perfect.- There you go, look at that.[wooden spoon tapping]- So I'm gonna put that off to the side,and we're gonna do wet ingredients.- All right, so I've got one egg.- Egg.- Buttermilk, one cup.Okay.- [Chris] Cup of buttermilk.- Oh, was this shake,shooken, shaken?Can we use the shaked buttermilk?[shaking buttermilk]- You know, there's measurementson the side of the buttermilk.Bottle.- Literally has a cup measure on the side.I don't know if anyone spotted that yet.- Oh yeah, I mean,this is great if you find yourself campingand you want to make muffinsand you only have a muffin tin.- For baked goods, I tend not to eyeball,because, you know,why invite failure, you know?- So I'm just gonna--Oh, wait a minute, [beep].I didn't mix.Do I need to?Yeah.Well, it's already [beep], sowe're just gonna keep going.All right, those aresupposed to get whiskedin another bowl.That's what happens whenyou don't read a recipeand you're not used to reading recipes.So, this is just gonna all getwhisked together right now.- "Whisk in melted butter", all right.- All right, so we wantfive tablespoons here.- Oh, five tablespoons of butter,I was ready to dump thatwhole thing right in.[whisk clinking on bowl]- It's kind ofunmelted.Could I zap it?[bowl clanking][butter exploding]Oh, too far![laughs]No!Oh, Claire just cleaned the microwave.She's gonna be so upset!- Okay, and now we're readyto combine ingredients.- I want to do it slowly.Make sure it's not too clumpy.- Okay, just to incorporate,do not over-mix!- That's the single most important thingto keeping a muffin tender and not tough.- Tough little muffins.They've had a tough life.And they came out tough later.- Here, let me hold this for you.- Hold it.[yelps]- Easy![laughs]I'm not wearing an apron!When's the last time you baked something?- I don't know, years.- Never?- Not never.- Have you ever?- Yes, I've baked things, but, like, not--- Ow!- Sorry.- Oh, this is dry.- My gut tells me thatthis needs more liquid.- If it looks a little dry,then add a little more wet.- Seems a little loose, but,the hell do I know?Oh, don't over-mix!- Yeah.[laughs]I would chillwith whatever you're doing right now.- I mean, basically, you can eyeballa baking dish that you'vedone a million times,so you kind of have, like, a rough ideaof how it looks like.- I think this is muffin consistency,I don't make a lot ofmuffins at home, TBH.- How far off am I?- And I would just go for it now.- Oh, yeah?- Yeah.I think they're gonna be great.- All right.Molly, they're not gonna be great.- When I put this inthe oven, I'm praying.- Oh, here we go.And how many are wesupposed to make, here?- I'm just hoping that we reach 12.- I'm gonna run out of batter.- I don't know if I have enough.- The batter does seem a little bit scant.- We're not gonna reach 12.- I'm gonna make it work.I know, like, one ortwo, I could definitelypull something out of.- We're gonna have torob Peter to pay Paula little, I think.- We're gonna steal.I'm looking like, I think,probably a little empty, here.- I don't think I evermade muffins in my life.- I read the recipe alittle bit more in detailand it says that one muffin cupis a third of a cup, so Iam totally off.[sighs]- [Brad] Yeah, this isn't gonna be good.Yeah, this might notwork out, boys and girls.- Just give them a leg up.They're gonna be a funny shape,I'm not fixing the divot that I took outof each of them for no apparent reasonexcept I am lazy.Salt.- You know what, I'm gonnadisregard that last step.Two empty cups.- Okay, I'm gonna pop them in the oven.[muffin tin clanking]- I guess.My masterpiece, don't look at this one.- So, starting the timers, 15 minutes.Let me bang those down,all right?[muffin tin clanking]- [Corey] Why do you bang them down?- I don't know.- Timer.- Hey Siri, set timer for 15 minutes.- Muffins will be pale.[scoffs]We'll see about that."Cool on racks for 10 minutes," great."Serve with maple butter,"all right, let's do that.- Okay, maple butter,"three quarters of a cup,"one and a half sticks unsaltedbutter, room temperature."- One and a half sticks of butter?I got this one.- It's like, you haveto wonder about a recipethat's calling for that much butter,that much maple syrup,calling for unsalted butter, but no salt.Just, like, you know.- I'm gonna put some salt in there.- Sweet and salty.It's gonna taste better.- So we'll start small.We'll start with the--We need three and a half,we'll start with the half.- So I'm gonna eyeball it using this.Oh, but I need to have it in--This is not easy.- I don'treally think thissyrup measurement matters all that muchin terms of precision.- Slow little drizzle.- God, I love maple syrup, it's so good.- If I had flaky salt, I would add it.Pretty good.Mapley.- All right, that looks very nice.- I love a corn muffin.Yeah, utterly adore them.[mixer clanging]- The butter might befine, but the muffins...Rest in peace.[clock ticking]- All right, cool.So it's been 15 minutes,we're gonna go see how theselittle muffins turned out.- Ah, okay.[exclaims in Spanish]- Okay.They look okay.- Okay, not bad.- We got two weird ones.- Look at those.I'm not making anyone proud with these.- They're very even.So, like, great job, me.That's guy's a little small.- These muffins arenot very cute.But whatever, we're moving on.[speaking Spanish]- Is this what we're looking for?- [Molly] How'd they turn out, Brad?- I don't know yet.- [Molly] They look kind ofsquat?- There wasn't a lot of batter in it.- [Molly] Oh.- We had to pull--What's the matter?- I'm hungry.- Well, don't start here, bud.- Okay, so if this isour best looking muffin,we know we're in trouble.- They're brown on the undersides.That's good.- It has a really nice crumb.Super fluffy.- I think in terms of the, like,integrity of the muffin,and the ratios of things,this looks pretty correct.To me.What do I know?- They have a nice little, like,crust on the bottom.They're not as tender as I would like.- Wow, look at that crumb,look at that light texture.Mine were better.- Wait.No, no, no, wait, wait, wait![hums]- That's actually pretty good!Loosely.- Pretty good.- Good to pretty good?I can live with that.Thank you, you guys can eat them.[speaks French]- Okay, my final thought is thatthis is a properlybaked muffin that sucks.- That is NFB, I'm sorry,that's just as good asBrad's, maybe even better.- Um, yeah, there you go.There's a half a muffin.There's butter.[knife clinking on bowl]Shut it down!Shut it down.Bye.
