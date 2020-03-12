The Top Wedding Trends for 2020

Everybody loves a good wedding, and it's important that the event matches the couple's personality and style.

Here to chat about finding the perfect match and sharing the latest trends for 2020 is entertaining and style expert, David Caruso.

And for venues that can be transformed into the setting for your perfect day, check out Marcus Hotels & Resorts!

They are offering Friday and Saturday discounts, military discounts, and 20% off on 20 dates at the Hilton!

For more information, call (414) 390-3802 or visit MarcusWeddings.com.