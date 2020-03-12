Global  

'Real Madrid players in quarantine'

'Real Madrid players in quarantine'

'Real Madrid players in quarantine'

Spanish journalist Alvaro Montero has the latest surrounding the news that Real Madrid players are now in self-isolation because of coronavirus.

Recent related news

Real Madrid players in quarantine as McLaren pull out of Australian Grand Prix

Spain has postponed all LaLiga matches for two weeks after Real Madrid announced that their players...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsNews24


BREAKING Real Madrid in quarantine over coronavirus fears ahead of Man City Champions League clash

BREAKING Real Madrid in quarantine over coronavirus fears ahead of Man City Champions League clashReal Madrid’s players are in quarantine after a member of the club’s basketball team tested...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsIndiaTimes



Th_llima

Thiago RT @UEFA: Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as schedu… 7 seconds ago

TomFlowers

Tom Flowers 🎧 La Liga matches suspended as Real Madrid players go into quarantine https://t.co/wOVCLDFypa 1 minute ago

FB_Collective

The Football Collective RT @CNNFC: Real Madrid took the quarantine decision after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.… 2 minutes ago

Babake_Lenny

G. 🇰🇪 RT @ESPNFC: La Liga have announced that the league has been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak. Real Madrid's players have also… 2 minutes ago


