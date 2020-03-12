Global  

Australian officials indicate Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in the U.S.

Australian officials indicate Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in the U.S.

Australian officials indicate Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in the U.S.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., according to Australian health officials.

Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs Voice Support For Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Following Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'We All Love You'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are receiving an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities following...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •SOHHE! OnlineJust Jared


Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in Australian hospital with coronavirus

SYDNEY — Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SOHHJust JaredE! Onlinegeek.comFOXNews.comDenver PostCBC.ca



Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus | THR News

The actor was filming Baz Luhrmann's as-yet untitled Presley movie for Warner Bros.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:27Published

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News

The actor posted the news on his personal Instagram page.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:34Published

