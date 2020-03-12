Global  

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

A look at how Coronavirus has spread outside China over the past two weeks.
World stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise outside China

Global equity markets tumbled and the dollar slid on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


China's Hubei, excluding Wuhan, reports no new coronavirus cases

China's central province of Hubei, excluding the provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases of...
Reuters India - Published


RootstheOWL

루츠 RT @cbcnewsbc: "No quarts of milk in Bellingham. No trips to Disneyland." B.C.'s health minister advised against all non-essential travel o… 57 minutes ago

Rezaee_ir

Mohammad Rezaee RT @Sabzalipour: #US Congressman #Ilhan_Omar has called for the suspension of #US_sanctions against #Iran over the spread of the #coronavir… 3 hours ago

yoURDATAisyours

Cameron Lewis The Spread of the #Coronavirus Outside China https://t.co/oYHwLQSw9r #Covid19 3 hours ago

Sabzalipour

Mohammad Reza Sabzalipour #US Congressman #Ilhan_Omar has called for the suspension of #US_sanctions against #Iran over the spread of the… https://t.co/eHI35rWExA 3 hours ago

Narniaexpert

David 安大卫 USA cases of #Covid_19 surpass 1,700 https://t.co/Jitapqfqvy If you want to slow down the spread of this global pan… https://t.co/N8WvyXoSY7 5 hours ago


Not OK, Boomer: Are America's Seniors Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously? [Video]

Not OK, Boomer: Are America's Seniors Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously?

The coronavirus is deadlier for older patients, and that's leaving some young adults concerned about their parents. Business Insider reports some are frustrated because they can't convince their..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China [Video]

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
