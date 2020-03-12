'I'm staying at home' Italian citizen urges other to isolate

SHOWS: SAN MARCO IN LAMIS, FOGGIA, ITALY (MARCH 12, 2020) (ORIGINALLY RECORDED IN PORTRAIT FORMAT) (ANNA LISA MIMMO - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ANNA LISA MIMMO/ NO RESALE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) ITALIAN RESIDENT, NICOLA MIMMO, SAYING: "Happy birthday to me.

Today I turn 88-years-old.

The only gift I would like is more birthdays to celebrate.

I'm doing my part.

You should do yours.

Thank you.

I'm staying at home.

You guys do the same." STORY: An 88-year-old Italian citizen, Nicola Mimmo, sent a video message on his 88th birthday to encourage people not to leave their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak in San Marco in Lamis, Italy on Thursday (March 12).

Mimmo used a trending social media hashtag 'ImStayingAtHome' (Italian 'IoRestoACasa') to support the idea.

"My father has various underlying conditions and also uses oxygen at night, but all in all he is fine.

He was a teacher of elementary school and also of music.

He was used to going out with the car because he still drives.

He went to church every evening and now he can't do it anymore.

[He was] widowed for 1 year (my mother died on March 24, 2019).

He feels very alone now because his only amusement was going to church and now he can't do it anymore," Mimmo's daughter, Anna Lisa told Reuters.

She also expressed a wish that the video could help "young people become aware of the elderly who still have a great desire to live".

