Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Updates Community On Coronavirus Cancellations, Plans, Preps

WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Updates Community On Coronavirus Cancellations, Plans, Preps

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 05:34s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Updates Community On Coronavirus Cancellations, Plans, Preps

WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Updates Community On Coronavirus Cancellations, Plans, Preps

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks to the media and updates the community on coronavirus cancellations, plans and preps across the county.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Expected To Sign State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is expected to sign a state of emergency Wednesday night in an effort...
cbs4.com - Published

Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez

Despite concerns over the coronavirus and the upcoming Ultra Music Festival, the show will go on,...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElTwitaso

Twitaso WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Updates Community On Coronavirus Cancellations, Plans, Pr https://t.co/qgnpGWCV43 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference In Miami [Video]Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference In Miami

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was joined in Miami by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and other state officials to provide a coronavirus update.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:23Published

WEB EXTRA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis On Coronavirus Thursday At JMH [Video]WEB EXTRA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis On Coronavirus Thursday At JMH

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held news conference Thursday at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami amid the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 11:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.