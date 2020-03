Former Vice President Joe Biden Expected To Speak In Delaware As Coronavirus Cases In State Rise To 4 PLAYER FROM THE UTAH JAZZTESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.NATALIE BRAND CBS NEWS THEWHITE HOUSE.DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATE JOE BIDEN IS INDELAWARE TODAY TO TALK ABOUTTHE CORONAVIRUS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERALYCIA READ IS IN WILMINGTONWHERE THE FORMER VICEPRESIDENT IS EXPECTED TO SPEAKIN LESS THAN AN HOUR.ALYCIA.Reporter: THAT'S RIGHT.FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN IS EXPECTED TO BE HEREIN ABOUT 45 MINUTES.HE WILL ADDRESS THE MEDIAABOUT THE CURRENT CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK THAT IS PLAGUING THECOUNTRY AT THIS TIME.HE WAS INITIALLY SET TO SPEAKIN TAMPA AT A GET OUT THE VOTEEVENT BUT THAT WAS CANCELED.HE WAS ALSO CALLED OFF A BIGPRIMARY NIGHT EVENT IN OHIO ONTUESDAY DUE TO CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.FUTURE RALLY EVENTS ANDSPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS ARECURRENTLY BEING EVALUATED SOWE'RE LOOKING FORWARD TOHEARING WHAT THE FORMER VP HASTO SAY ABOUT HOW HIS CAMPAIGNPLANS TO MOVE FORWARD WITHCOVID-19 LOOMING.THIS IS A PUBLIC HEALTHEMERGENCY WITH INTERNATIONALTRAVEL AFFECTEDACROSS-THE-BOARD.SCHOOL CAMPUSES ARE BEINGSHUTTERED WHILE THEY RESORT TOVIRTUAL CLASSES AND BUSINESSESARE GIVING EMPLOYEES THE GREENLIGHT TO WORK FROM HOME.NOW, WE WILL BE HERE, WE'RESTANDING OUTSIDE WAITING TOGET THE GREEN LIGHT TO HEAD INAND SET UP FOR THAT MEETINGTHAT IS SET TO TAKE PLACE AT 1 O'CLOCK.OF COURSE WE'LL HAVE THATSTREAMING ON OUR 24 HOURSTREAMING SERVICE CBSN ANDWE'LL ALSO HAVE A LIVE UPDATEIN OUR EVENING NEWSCAST.REPORTING LIVE FROM