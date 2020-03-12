Need 2 Know: Officially a Pandemic, Europe Travel Ban

Jude ✝️🦅🗽🇺🇸I STAND WITH TRUMP🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 The Coronavirus Has Officially Been Declared a Pandemic. Here's What You Need to Know https://t.co/JqnQUhBWLX 2 hours ago

Shaul Toluli RT @business: • Donald Trump restricts travel from Europe • Coronavirus is officially a pandemic • The ECB meets to discuss virus response… 2 hours ago

Cultura Colectiva + Now that is officially a pandemic here are some things you need to know about the myths surrounding #COVID19 https://t.co/MIG6SwNCGP 2 hours ago

Derek Sweeney RT @wbz: The World Health Organization officially classifies coronavirus as a pandemic. @chriswbz and @katemerrill have the Top4 things you… 3 hours ago

BCC Research It's official. #COVD19 is officially a #pandemic. But don't panic. Refer to science-based guidance, like our interv… https://t.co/UYWsTzJx9c 3 hours ago

HSB Law Firm With the #coronavirus officially declared a pandemic by WHO, employers should follow EEOC guidance on pandemic prep… https://t.co/dKz1aD3GIl 4 hours ago

Priya Florence Shah This is the first time the #pandemic designation has been used for a #coronavirus. The last time a pandemic… https://t.co/7ZHiUHA00M 5 hours ago