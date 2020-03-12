Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Flight refunds...or not?

Flight refunds...or not?

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Flight refunds...or not?

Flight refunds...or not?

Can you get a refund if you cancel your upcoming flight, or only a voucher for future travel?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Purusho24691256

Purushotham C @goairlinesindia my onward flight to Phuket was cancelled but no refunds as yet secondly there is no information on… https://t.co/vg3hYST4fD 6 minutes ago

ChayCook

Chay Skyla Cook ♥ Can @kulula start offering refunds or postponements on their local flights please 😂 Don’t think they realize that e… https://t.co/eYko2IzDWP 10 minutes ago

Ryanair

Ryanair @amberjainee Hi, all affected passengers have been notified of any cancellations by email and SMS - if you have not… https://t.co/6D2jrbkT4o 11 minutes ago

K_Gonze

Who would of thought? Not me RT @leo_wizowski: @fuckuli I cancelled everything yesterday. Now waitinf for show refunds and trying to get my flight refunded as well. 11 minutes ago

abquinny

Annie Quinlin RT @TimEbner: I still can’t believe @Expedia /@chase isn’t issuing points refunds for travel bookings. My flight to Tokyo is in two weeks a… 12 minutes ago

leo_wizowski

Leo @fuckuli I cancelled everything yesterday. Now waitinf for show refunds and trying to get my flight refunded as well. 12 minutes ago

luenmiami

lu en Miami @AdinaChel @KclSoriano @Flight_Refunds @British_Airways It depends on what country are you flying from "Following U… https://t.co/SnaTeOC70h 13 minutes ago

IBN_Berlin

IBN-Berlin @JanByron4 @Flight_Refunds @ExpediaUK Just cancelled a hotel in @bookingcom due to 😷& hotel owner agreed to full re… https://t.co/tMvOPblq5K 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.