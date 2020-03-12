Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mustache Pretzels! D-backs 2020 Spring Training Menu - ABC15 Digital

Mustache Pretzels! D-backs 2020 Spring Training Menu - ABC15 Digital

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Mustache Pretzels! D-backs 2020 Spring Training Menu - ABC15 Digital
Arizona's famous Mustache Pretzel truck is now at Spring Training!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mustache Pretzels! D-backs 2020 Spring Training Menu - Appetite AZ [Video]Mustache Pretzels! D-backs 2020 Spring Training Menu - Appetite AZ

Arizona's famous Mustache Pretzels is now at Spring Training! ABC15's Kari Steele has the details.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Kids get behind-the-scenes look at spring training [Video]Kids get behind-the-scenes look at spring training

Kids get behind-the-scenes look at spring training with help from Everybody Matters and UMPS CARE.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.