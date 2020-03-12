23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 13:54s - Published 23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020 The coronavirus -- now officially declared a global pandemic -- reaction from the White House -- plus the new cases -- from actors in Hollywood -- to the NBA... And -- new concerns about the new aquatic center for local high school swim teams -- the repairs being done that could conflict with upcoming swim meets...

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 12, 2020 - Video https://t.co/wXDpRdOBxi #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/gX96ku7wdc 3 hours ago Bako.com 23ABC #News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020 - Video https://t.co/SMLzILjg4T #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/cOlY53z7Fy 10 hours ago Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 11, 2020 - Video https://t.co/TRSo9USdGw #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/XvFJXmyM9S 1 day ago Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 11, 2020 - Video https://t.co/08a9zUDNeJ #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/JQAn41OWmd 1 day ago Bako.com 23ABC Midday #News | Top Stories for March 10, 2020 - Video https://t.co/UQjVVxXr7b #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/vS8dcjgBfO 2 days ago Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 10, 2020 - Video https://t.co/KDiyagcLLE #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/FMf1d2id0q 2 days ago Bako.com 23ABC #News at 6 p.m. | Top Stories for March 9, 2020 - Video https://t.co/7cIr04ddnq #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/iWrd6Dc8W4 3 days ago Bako.com 23ABC #News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for March 9, 2020 - Video https://t.co/D1x39UFBUD #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/KVNTXvu4Ac 3 days ago