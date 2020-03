CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 3-12-20 12PM

Tweets about this Steven Saucedo RT @LissetteCBS4: Happy Wednesday! Happy @MarybelCBS4 is back from enjoying a few days off and on the anchor desk with @KarliBarnett Join u… 1 day ago kflmiami427 LissetteCBS4: Happy Wednesday! Happy @MarybelCBS4 is back from enjoying a few days off and on the anchor desk with… https://t.co/yoW75tv2hP 1 day ago Lissette Gonzalez Happy Wednesday! Happy @MarybelCBS4 is back from enjoying a few days off and on the anchor desk with @KarliBarnett… https://t.co/acvqkarPPy 1 day ago π™ˆπ™šπ™¨π™¨π™ž π™‡π™šπ™œπ™šπ™£π™™ 10 β˜† RT @LissetteCBS4: Welcome to Wednesday! Cheers to making it halfway through the weekβ˜•οΈβ˜•οΈβ˜•οΈ@KarliBarnett is back on the anchor desk with @Ma… 5 days ago Lissette Gonzalez Welcome to Wednesday! Cheers to making it halfway through the weekβ˜•οΈβ˜•οΈβ˜•οΈ@KarliBarnett is back on the anchor desk wi… https://t.co/9FBu742XOw 1 week ago