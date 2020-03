Symptoms: Coronavirus, cold, or flu? now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:53s - Published Symptoms: Coronavirus, cold, or flu? Here's a breakdown of the differences between cold, flu, and coronavirus symptoms.

Symptoms: Coronavirus, cold, or flu? ARE CATCHING A COLD, THE FLU ORCORONAVIRUS...HERE'S A BREAK DOWN OF THEDIFFERENCES...THANKS TO OUR ABCSTATION IN LOS ANGELES.SYMPTOMS OF THE CORONAVIRUSINCLUDE...FEVER, DRY COUGH, SHORTNESS OFBREATH...AND THOSE SYMPTOMS APPEARBETWEEN 2 AND 14 DAYS AFTER YOUHAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO THE VIRUS.SYMPTOMS OF A FLU ARE MUCHDIFFERENT...THE MAIN THING, YOU HAVE A VERYHIGH FEVER, FEEL EXTREMLYEXHAUSTED AND MAY HAVE MUSCLEOR BODY ACHES, AS WELL AS THECHILLS AND A STUFFY NOSE.THEN FINALLY A COLD...THE MAIN DIFFERENCE HERE...A SORE OR SCRATCHY THROAT...AND A MILD FEVER.THE DEEP-DIVE INTO THE"COVID-19" CORONA VIRUS DOESN'TEND HERE.WE WILL HAVE MORE INFORMATIONON THE NATIONAL OUTBREAKTHROUGHOUT THE MORNING.YOU CAN ALSO CATCH OURSPECIAL...'THE FACTS'.SUNDAY AT 4:30 P-M RIGHT HEREON CHANNEL 13.TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY







