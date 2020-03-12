Global  

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

An investigation is underway after the mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children was found dead.

Josie Harris was discovered Tuesday night in a vehicle in Valencia, California, law enforcement says.

Right now no foul play is expected.

Sport24.co.za | Ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather found dead

Josie Harris, an ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather who had three children with the former champion...
Floyd Mayweather's Ex-GF Josie Harris Dies, Found Dead In Car

Josie Harris -- who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather -- was found dead at her home in Valencia,...
Woman Found Dead In Stevenson Ranch Driveway

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle which was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Stevenson Ranch area of the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday..

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather's former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was reportedly found dead in a car outside of her Valencia, California home on Monday.

