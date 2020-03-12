Coronavirus testing in U.S. ‘failing’: Fauci

Global  

The top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Thursday that people cannot get tests for the deadly coronavirus easily and the U.S. testing system is not meeting the country&apos;s needs.

