Big Ten Cancels Tournament

Griffin Humphreys RT @mikelund65: Great disappointment, but certainly an understandable decision as the Big Sky Conference has canceled the remainder of the… 3 seconds ago

Bud Marsh RT @SpartyFans: As Big Ten tournament cancels, what's next for March Madness? https://t.co/e5jn2ExIIj https://t.co/CNk6b8u0wx 5 seconds ago

Shannon MacNeil RT @NBCMontana: The Big Sky Conference just announced they will cancel the remainder of its 2020 Basketball Championships. The Big Sky Pres… 6 seconds ago

Adam Winkler BREAKING: @VHSL_ cancels state basketball tournament games set for Friday & Saturday. This impacts SEVEN teams from… https://t.co/L6KGeayoU5 7 seconds ago

Carpe Diem.......♀💯🇱🇷🏁🚀 RT @davidaldridgedc: Big East finally cancels the rest of its tournament. #selfisolating https://t.co/WTGY6Iq9fT 16 seconds ago

Encarnacion Pyle Big Ten cancels men’s basketball tournament Ohio State was still figuring out its plans as far as returning back t… https://t.co/kQ66CsoKbl 18 seconds ago

Jackie Hooper RT @NBC10_Joe: BREAKING: Big East cancels their conference tournament at halftime of St Johns game. @NBC10 20 seconds ago