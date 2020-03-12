Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Miriam Shor On "Lost Girls," George Clooney and "Younger"

Miriam Shor On "Lost Girls," George Clooney and "Younger"

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 06:18s - Published < > Embed
Miriam Shor On 'Lost Girls,' George Clooney and 'Younger'

Miriam Shor On "Lost Girls," George Clooney and "Younger"

The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new Netflix movie with Amy Ryan, being directed by George Clooney and how her show "Younger" has grown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tmomentpolitic

The moment politic ‘Mari Gilbert Was So Powerless, But Would Not Be Stopped’: Miriam Shor On Netflix’s ‘Lost Girls’… https://t.co/LLoOCYLDn1 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Miriam Shor Reveals She Was 'Angry' After Reading the Script for Netflix's 'Lost Girls' #PeopleNow https://t.co/TBrZkrHMj3 3 hours ago

j_olanike

OlanikeJ RT @cbslocal: "One person can actually do something." Miriam Shor talks w/ @DJ_Sixsmith about her new movie #LostGirls, working with Amy R… 6 hours ago

cbslocal

CBS Local "One person can actually do something." Miriam Shor talks w/ @DJ_Sixsmith about her new movie #LostGirls, working… https://t.co/KOZ7hdd2Rf 6 hours ago

people

People Miriam Shor Reveals She Was 'Angry' After Reading the Script for Netflix's 'Lost Girls' #PeopleNow https://t.co/TBrZkrHMj3 7 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Miriam Shor On “Lost Girls,” George Clooney and “Younger” https://t.co/SMIfbIjDmP https://t.co/kl5V51SEzf 19 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Miriam Shor On “Lost Girls,” George Clooney and “Younger” https://t.co/gXsIDeRrkg https://t.co/M4SU27RFDu 1 day ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Miriam Shor Reveals She Was 'Angry' After Reading the Script for Netflix's Lost Girls https://t.co/R3i0hh13ZV 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Miriam Shor On 'Lost Girls,' The Netflix Original Film From Liz Garbus [Video]Actress Miriam Shor On "Lost Girls," The Netflix Original Film From Liz Garbus

When Mari Gilbert's (Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 26:51Published

The Role Of Motherhood In 'Lost Girls' [Video]The Role Of Motherhood In "Lost Girls"

Miriam Shor, who stars in "Lost Girls," the Netflix drama film, speaks on the pressure the family members of victims go through during media coverage of a crime. BUILD is a live interview series like..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.