Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said families would continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

“We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation,” said the PM.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says many more will die in UK

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has said "many more families are going to lose loved ones before their...
The Argus - Published

Coronavirus: PM says more to lose loved ones before their time

Boris Johnson says the coronavirus is the worst public health crisis for a generation.
BBC News - Published


Sadiq Khan: I can't fault Boris Johnson over coronavirus

Sadiq Khan: I can't fault Boris Johnson over coronavirus

Credit: LBC     Duration: 01:17Published

What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

Boris Johnson is set to sign off on moving the UK into the delay phase for battling coronavirus during an emergency Government meeting.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

