Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez Calls For Restricted Cuba Travel

Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez Calls For Restricted Cuba Travel

Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez Calls For Restricted Cuba Travel

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez called for restricted travel to Cuba during a coronavirus press conference Thursday from Jackson Memorial Hospital.

