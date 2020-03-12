Shopkeeper suffers $2000 loss after fighting bulls crash into his shop in eastern India

Two bulls fighting in the middle of the street crashed into a nearby shop in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, doing significant property damage.

The incident took place in the Bomikhal area of Bhubaneswar on March 05, 12:48pm, as CCTV shows the two bulls locking horns in the middle of the street.

The bulls wrestled until they ran into a nearby shop, destroying furniture and crushing goods stacked up in the rear.

The shopkeeper and passersby fled the spot while the bulls kept fighting for the next 10 minutes.

According to reports, the shopkeeper suffered an estimated loss of $2718 in damages.