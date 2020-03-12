Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shopkeeper suffers $2000 loss after fighting bulls crash into his shop in eastern India

Shopkeeper suffers $2000 loss after fighting bulls crash into his shop in eastern India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 08:54s - Published < > Embed
Shopkeeper suffers $2000 loss after fighting bulls crash into his shop in eastern India

Shopkeeper suffers $2000 loss after fighting bulls crash into his shop in eastern India

Two bulls fighting in the middle of the street crashed into a nearby shop in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, doing significant property damage.

The incident took place in the Bomikhal area of Bhubaneswar on March 05, 12:48pm, as CCTV shows the two bulls locking horns in the middle of the street.

The bulls wrestled until they ran into a nearby shop, destroying furniture and crushing goods stacked up in the rear.

The shopkeeper and passersby fled the spot while the bulls kept fighting for the next 10 minutes.

According to reports, the shopkeeper suffered an estimated loss of $2718 in damages.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.