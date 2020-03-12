Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst

David Madden of CMC Markets said markets were preparing for strict social restrictions to be put in place similar to those imposed in China, where the virus was first identified as surfacing.

Madden said the effect on markets looked similar to the 2008 financial crash, with frequent unpredictable swings up and down leading to general instability.

He added that this would only be a short-term "blip" compared to 2008, but market fears are based on uncertainty as to how long the crisis will last and when it will peak.