Coronavirus turns Milan and Venice into ghost towns

Streets in Milan and Venice were practically deserted on Thursday as prime minister Giuseppe Conte further restricted movement and closed all shops in order to fight the coronavirus contagion.

In Milan, grey skies painted a ghostly picture.

Sitting in Duomo square, John Habacon says he will be celebrating his twenty-third birthday alone next week, as his friends do not want to leave their homes.

In Venice, the normally packed streets and canals were almost empty.

Resident Lorenzo Fontana says "Maybe we underestimated it at first, and now we are paying the price."




