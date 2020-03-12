Apple TV+ Debuts Beastie Boys Documentary Trailer 'Beastie Boys Story: As Told By Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz' is set to chronicle the Grammy award-winning trio's 40-year rap career.

Surviving members Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad Rock) filmed the documentary while touring in 2019.

Founding Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch (MCA) died after a three-year battle with salivary cancer in 2012.

The film reunited the group with director Spike Jonez, who directed the video for their classic single, "Sabotage." 'Beastie Boys Story' was originally scheduled to premiere during SXSW, but the festival was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The documentary airs April 24 on Apple TV+.