BREAKING: Kansas City canceling St. Patrick's Day Parade

BREAKING: Kansas City canceling St. Patrick's Day Parade
It's the first time this has been canceled in 48 years.
MINUTES RIGHT NOW.CODY BREAKING NEWS.FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 48 YEARS,WE HAVE LEARNED THAT KANSAS CITYIS CANCELING ITS ST.

PATRICK’SDAY PARADE.THIS AFTER COVID-19 WAS DECLAREDA GLOBAL PANDEMIC.THE PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BEMADE IN 30 MINUTES AND AS OFRIGHT NOW THE WARM-UP PAR



Philadelphia cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Sunday has been canceled, officials...
New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade canceled on coronavirus concern

The centuries-old St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City has been canceled this year, New York...
Old Sacramento St. Patrick's Day Parade, Festivities Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The St. Patrick's Day parade and activities planned in Old Sacramento this weekend have been canceled over coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Thursday that the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Saturday will be postponed.

